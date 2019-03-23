President Meta: “Replacement of resigned opposition MPs is illegal”

TIRANA, Mar. 22 – Albanian President Ilir Meta told journalists on Wednesday he does not consider the replacement of the opposition MPs who resigned their parliamentary mandates with new MPs from the Democratic Party and Socialist Movement for Integration Party’ candidates list acceptable, or legal.

“In my institutional assessment and conviction, the Parliament of Albania has 82 lawful MPs, including 3 opposition MPs who refused to resign their mandates according to the political decision of the respective parties. Any other number beyond this not only deepens this crisis, but certainly does not help in overcoming this situation, as any other number is disputable on all aspects. In the constitutional aspect, the legal, the procedural and political aspect and on a moral aspect,” Meta said.

He added that such an act on the government’s side does not “hide this deep crisis of representation and at the same time does not guarantee, rather it undermines, the opening of negotiations between Albania and the European Union.”

According to Meta, there can be no solution to this crisis, neither through ultimatums or through rhetoric that incites violent actions, neither by police methods or by financial means, but only through a rapid, serious and responsible political dialogue which guarantees the restoration of political life in normality, respecting the Constitution and respecting the separation of powers.

At the same time, Meta blamed the opposition and its “unprecedented” decision to hold weekly anti-government rallies and resign its parliamentary mandates for “deepening the representational crisis that the Albanian parliament is now facing.”

It was in this context Meta also said on Wednesday he would be ready to resign from his post if it would help resolve the deadlock the country is facing, be it from the non-functioning Constitutional Court to the opposition’s parliamentary mandates resignation and the risk of a junte installment.

Meta said that after failing to mediate a solution he was ready to resign if he were “assured the country has a political, constitutional and solid solution.”