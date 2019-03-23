Albanians are the region’s unhappiest, according to World Happiness Report

TIRANA, Mar. 23 – Albania ranked last among Balkan countries on the 2018 World Happiness Report, written by a group of independent experts and produced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The annual survey of 156 countries found again this year that Scandinavian countries – already known for their high standard of living and rewarding work-life balance – rank first when it comes to happiness, the first four spots going to Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

The Netherlands overcame Switzerland from last year, coming in fifth.

Last in the report came impoverished and war-stricken Afghanistan, Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Out of the former Yugoslav republics, Slovenia ranked the happiest – an indicator of its relatively wealthy and peaceful context, while Kosovo surprised in the report by reaching 46th place – over passing even economically progressing Romania – reflecting that when it comes to happiness, perceptions of contentment count far more than money and standard of living alone.

Most Balkan countries came in the 70s band.

Serbia ranks first among the region’s countries, in 70th place, followed by Montenegro in 73rd place and Croatia in 75th. Bosnia and Herzegovina came 78th and North Macedonia 84th.

Surprisingly, Bulgaria – which is a part of the European Union since 2007, ranked lower than most Balkan countries at 97th place, only surpassed by Albania, which ranks as low as 107th place.

Albania ranks only above economically destroyed Venezuela and Palestine – a reflection of the grim political and socio-economic situation the country has been facing over the last years.

Of other countries in the world, the UK comes in at 15th place, the US in 19th and Russia at 68th place.

The survey reaches a score for countries by drawing on a wide range of factors – not just wealth – from interest in elections to pro-social behavior, such as generosity and treatment of migrants, media freedom and even rates of digital technology use.

*The full report for 2018 can be found here: http://worldhappiness.report/ed/2019/