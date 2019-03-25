Albanian film wins US award

TIRANA, March 20- The film “Streha Mes Reve” with screenplay and directed by Robert Budina has been awarded the “Global Vision Award” winner at the “Cinequest Film Fest” in San Jose USA. “Streha Mes Reve” ia the second feature of the screenwriter and director Robert Budina who has had his world premiere at the “Tallinn Black Nights” film festival.

In the movie “Streha Mes Reve” the leading role of Besnik is performed by internationally renowned actor Arben Bajraktaraj (known for: Taken, Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows). The film tells the story of Besnik, a shepherd in a village in northern Albania who is looking after his father, a former communist. Where different religions have found a way to peacefully coexist, Besnik is a devout Muslim, his mother was a Catholic, and his brother turned to the Orthodox faith in Greece.

Even after discovering that the old mosque of the village was a church and that the building was actually separated between the two religions in the past, the tranquility of everyday life can only be preserved with the help of Besnik. However, after his father’s death, drastic changes threaten the family of Besnik and the shepherd is bound to make his way.

The film was funded by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography and produced by producer Sabina Kodra from Era film, in co-production with Radio Televizioni Shqiptar and Cristian Nicolescu from Digital Cube from Romania.

The film “Streha Mes Reve” was filmed by director of photography Radu Jude, Marius Panduru who also filmed “Album”, triumphing at the Sarajevo Film Festival in 2014, Ştefan Tatu (Wolf) and composer Marius Leftarache. The casting is also composed of other renowned actors as Esela Pysqyli, Irena Cahani, Bruno Shllaku, Osman Ahmeti, and others. The film premiered in Albania on December 13, 2018.

With the script and directed by Robert Budina, the main message that carries “Streha Mes Reve” is the belief in God, in oneself, and in others. In his notes, director Robert Budina writes that he did not want to make a movie about religion, especially a historic one.

“I didn’t even want to make a film about the particular religious coexistence or the traumas that the communist system in Albania did. I wanted to make a personal, intimate, subjective movie about an individual’s relationship with the community, family, religion, love, God, and nature,” said Budina.