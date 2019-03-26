Facebook shuts down Kosovo, North Macedonia accounts for “harmful activity”

TIRANA, Mar. 26 – On Tuesday Facebook announced it has shut down several accounts from Iran, Russia, North Macedonia and Kosovo, citing “coordinated harmful actions” as a reason.

2,632 pages, groups, and total accounts were removed from Facebook and Instagram for activities related to the mentioned countries, the social media platform said.

513 accounts were related to Iran, while 1,907 were linked to Russia, said Facebook.

Russia-related accounts were largely removed because of spamming and only a few of them had engaged in coordinated harmful actions, according to the statement.

Facebook also said the accounts were blocked based on the way they functioned rather than for their content.

The social media platform has recently taken action against such accounts in many countries since it has been heavily criticized over the last two years of delays – accepted by the company itself – in developing instruments to combat extremism and propaganda operations. The company also closed several accounts related to Iran in early January.