Indian loan frauds with Albanian citizenship
Story Highlights
- The two brothers Sandesara and their brother-in-law Patel cheated off Indian banks around 1 billion euros through phony companies, transactions and accounts linked to their Sterling Biotech group. After the ED issued arrest warrants in October 2017, they fled the country and settled in Albania, where they became citizens.
Related Articles
By Sonja Methoxha TIRANA, March 26- Brothers Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, and their brother-in-law Hitesh Narender Bhai Patel, were wanted in India for money fraud. The three