Divorces in Albania have doubled in the past 20 years
By Tirana Times March 30, 2019 13:35
- Since 1990 in Albania, nearly 677 thousand couples have married under the oath "Until death do us apart", but over 80 thousand of them have broken this oath. In Albania divorce is a difficult process, considering of the many implications faced afterwards.
By Tirana Times March 30, 2019 13:35
