Case of former IM accused of drug trafficking goes to court

TIRANA, Mar. 28 – The Serious Crimes Court announced on Tuesday it will be sending the case of former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri to court under drug trafficking and participation in a structured criminal group charges, for which he stands accused along with three former police officials, currently being wanted by police.

During Tuesday, Tahiri and his lawyer demanded a shortened trial and for the case to be terminated but the last request was not accepted by the court.

Meanwhile, former Vlora Police Director Jaeld Çela also asked for a shortened trial through his lawyer while the other two former police officers who are being wanted, did not file such a request through the lawyers that are representing them.

During the session, Tahiri insisted the court shows the evidence over which he is charged, in an investigative process that has lasted for at least two years.

“I demand that judgment doesn’t drag endlessly. The prosecution claims what it claims, while I have much more to claim than the Prosecution, so there is no need for prolongation,” Tahiri said after the session.

He also told local media that the time would come when he would speak out on the case.

“This can no longer be a closed process, where the so-called evidence is being trafficked. I’m still the champion minister, be convinced of that. What I did for the State Police will never be undone,” Tahiri said.

In October 2017, interceptions conducted by Italian police alleged that Tahiri, at the time minister of interior, had been implicated with international drug trafficking.