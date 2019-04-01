Double murder in Shkodra highlights persisting criminal groups’ activity

April 1, 2019

  • Actually, criminal groups operating in Shkodra have a history dating 25 years back, filled with murders, threats, drug trafficking, prostitution, property theft, etc. Over the years, some of the groups left the scene after their leaders were killed and those who survived were the most powerful groups, operating on a family basis.

TIRANA, April 1 – Brothers Astrit and Brahim Bilali were killed on Saturday close to their home in the Shkodra suburbs by persons still unidentified by the police. The police

