A Few Words on the Eventual Candidacy of Fredi Beleri for Himara’s Mayorship

By Nikollaq Neranxi *

The head of OMONIA, Fredi Beleri aims to present his candidacy to become Mayor of the Municipality of Himara and such an effort has been made by him in the past local elections but without success according to information provided by my compatriots of Himara.

As a citizen of the area being well acquainted with its problems, I want to express my opinion on this candidacy, as I will do for any candidacy to be announced for that area.

I have not known Mr. Fredi Beleri until 2016, when I was involved in the problem of land stealing in our area. I did not have any prejudices on him despite some news on him which had circulated in the past. My goal has been to unite all the inhabitants of Himara around the common worry, which is the theft of our property. I have not been interested in anybody’s personal agenda at all.

But in more than two years of intensive activity in face of the Mafia involved in property plunder, I realized that Fredi Beleri was not interested in the problem of the theft of properties of Himara people at all. As a matter of fact I was suspicious of that thing because of his approaches about various issues. But it turned into an absolute conviction a few months ago, when Gjikuria Company (friends of Edi Rama) asked the inhabitants of Spile to put their signatures so that works could be started, which means the theft of our properties.

In a flagrant way, Fredi Beleri put his signature although he was not the owner of one centimeter of land for which he signed. Thanks to that signature, the Gjikuria Co. brought bulldozers to our lands, which the Himara people have seen with their eyes. This is an issue that is under litigation. So Beleri is not only interested but has become a tool in the plunders’ hands. For this very reason, but for many others that is not worth to waste more time to list, I jump to the conclusion that he does not deserve to be considered as a candidate for the Mayor’s seat of Himara because it would be an offense to its citizens.

* Nikollaq Neranxi is President of the Association for the Protection of Property, Housing, Culture and History of Himara