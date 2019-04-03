US Chargé d’Affaires: “Justice Reform will not fall behind, US State Department officials expect more from penal cases”
- “US State Department officials are advising Albanian prosecutors, who are now bringing forward important penal proceedings and we expect even more. The US supports all Albania’s new institutions, such as its Councils and SPAK, as well as existing institutions willing to fight against corruption and organized crime. The Justice Reform is moving forwards and will not stop,” Moses-Ones concluded.
TIRANA, April 3 – Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy to Tirana Leyla Moses-Ones announced on Tuesday that help towards the High Judicial Council will soon lead to the creation