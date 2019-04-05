Albanian Cinema Week in Rome to start with “Lulekuqe mbi mure”

TIRANA, April 4- The film festival “Albania, Si Gira” begins in Rome on April 4. The festival, which brings a week on Albanian cinema to Rome, will take place on April 4-7 at Casa del Cinema. Nine films that were made by Kinostudio (today known as Albania National Center of Cinematography), but also after the 90s by renowned Albanian directors are part of the festival.

The program will include films: “Lulëkuqet mbi mure” (Red poppies on walls) by Dhimiter Anagnosti, 1976; “Njeriu me top” (The man with the cannon) by Viktor Gjika, 1977; “Gjeneral Gramafoni” (The general gramaphone), also by Viktor Gjika, 1978; “Koncert ne vitin 1936” (Concert of 1936) by Saimir Kumbaro, 1978; “Letra ere” (Letters in the wind) by Edmond Budina, 2003; “I dashur armik” (Dear Enemy) by Gjergj Xhuvani, 2004; “Lindje Perendim Lindje” (East West East) by Gjergj Xhuvani, 2009; “Amanet” by Namik Ajazi, 2014; “Bota” (The world) by Iris Elezi and Thomas Logoreci, 2014, as well as stage reading by Eliza Çoba “Il mio zio italiano” (My Italian uncle).

The films will be in the original language, but subtitled in Italian for the foreigners. The festival “Albania, Si Gira,” Italy and the Italians in Albanian cinematography during and after communism is a project of the Cultural Pro Art Association ideated by Fabio Bego and is organized under the artistic direction of Nensi Bego, with the cooperation of the Central State Film Archive, and the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Albanian Embassy in Rome. The activity has academic support from AISSECO, the Italian Association of History Studies of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the care of the Integra Onlus Association.

“Culture is our best diplomatic passport. The Albanian film crosses the boundaries with a full week dedicated to Albanian cinema, with the most well-known films in the care of the Central State Film Archive. Dear friends, art people, compatriots, do not miss the week of Albanian cinema in Rome,” writes Culture Minister Elva Margariti.

The film “Red poppies on walls” is the first to be screened during the Albanian film week in Rome. The film is a production of National Center of Cinematography from 1976, directed by Dhimiter Anagnosti, whose screenplay was based on the autobiographical novel “Bonjaket” by writer Petraq Qafezezi. The autobiographical novel published in 1972 won the first prize at the national competition held by the Association of Writers and Artists in Tirana. The theme of the film talks on the efforts and the help given by the Albanian debaters and youth in the fight against the Italian fascists who invaded Albania on April 7, 1939. The event takes place in one of the orphanages of Tirana in the years of fascist Italy invasion of Albania during the Second World War.

Through this festival that begins today in Rome, according to organizers from the “land of eagles” comes a close and interesting outlook for Italy and the Italians through the rich cinematic production from the propaganda period and later on, in the cheapest but most unstable framework of post-communist cinema. The screening will be free of charge, and for each show there will be discussions with representatives of Albanian and Italian cinematography, such as directors, musicians, screenwriters, but also historians and scholars who will lead the public in a double exploration. Another topic of discussion will be how has the Albanian historical and social identity been reflected and partially shaped by the Albanian cinematography, and on the other hand, the way in which relations between Albanians and Italians are articulated.