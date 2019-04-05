Gov’t suspends seizure of South’s coastline properties under Greek pressure
Story Highlights
- On Thursday, the government approved the law’s suspension only for the part of the coastline starting from Vlora and ending in Saranda - which includes all the locations inhibited by Greek minority landowners
- Moreover, the amendment still foresees the land’s registration under the Ministry of Tourism, but only after the mortgaging process for the area’s private properties has concluded.
TIRANA, April 5 – The Albanian government approved on Thursday an amendment in a previous Council of Ministers ruling that foresaw the state-ownership of the country’s southern coastline so that