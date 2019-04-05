Italian IPR survey favors opposition in popular support, economy expert says
Story Highlights
- Concerning the IPR survey, which interviewed 2000 voters on a national scale, Hoxha made a calculated estimation of how many seats would each party win if the elections were to take place on April 3 - saying the opposition would win more mandates.
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 5 – Economy expert and analyst Artan Hoxha said on Thursday the solution to the deadlock are early elections that will allow both government and the opposition to