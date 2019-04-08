VAT changes harm agriculture and dairy industry
Story Highlights
- The new VAT reimbursement scheme for farmers will seriously harm Albanian businesses and farmers. It is predicted that businesses will face monetary loses, and thus will either have to lower buying prices of raw materials in local farmers, or raise final product prices which would lead to bankruptcy.
TIRANA, Apr. 3- The changes in the VAT reimbursement scheme for agriculture and dairy industry has put the entire sector in a cramp. The lack of real and stable policies