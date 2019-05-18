Montenegrin police sequesters 205 kg of alleged Albanian cannabis

TIRANA, May 18 – Montenegrin police announced on Friday that it found and seized near the Buna River, in the place called Sutjel in the Ulcinj territory, about seven bags with 205 kg of cannabis inside them.

According to Montenegrin police information four people were transporting the bags in the vicinity of Buna River, making an escape only after being seen by the police. .

The cannabis allegedly comes from Albania and was destined to go to Montenegro.

Meanwhile, the police is working on capturing and identifying the traffickers, but also their associates, as they are suspected to belong to a bigger narco-trafficking network.

Recently, Montenegrin police have consistently blocked considerable amounts of drugs, mainly cannabis, all transported to Montenegro in different forms.

The border areas between Montenegro and Albania such as the Buna River, Shkodra Lake, Malesia and Vermosh areas are considered to be the most suitable territories for the trafficking of narcotics towards Montenegro and Europe.