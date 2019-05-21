Former socialist Durres mayor interrogated for alleged ballot buying

TIRANA, May 18 – The Serious Crimes Prosecution questioned on Thursday the former Socialist Party Mayor of the Durres municipality Vangjush Dako, regarding the ongoing investigations into the criminal activity of a group of people in Shijak, arrested during Operation Vol-Vo 4 last year.

Dako’s name and voice have been recorded in tapped telephone conversations with members of this criminal group, which, in addition to narcotics trafficking, are suspected of ballot selling on behalf of the SP for the June 2017 elections.

Local media reporting that Dako was questioned by prosecutors for over five hours last Thursday on the wiretapping content included in “File 339.”

“Mr. Dako was questioned on account of the open investigations on this very sensitive issue on Thursday, from 15 to 20 o’clock,” Top Channel reported, adding that other local government officials have also been interrogated lately in Durrës and Lezha.

Dako, who has held three mandates as the mayor of the coastal municipality, also the second biggest city in Albania, has previously dismissed allegations of ballot buying through cooperation with criminal groups, saying his relations with them were as Durres citizens, as supporters and electoral agents but has not given any further details to the media following the interrogation at the serious crimes prosecution.

Prosecutors continue to investigate whole volumes of phone interceptions among members of the group, according to the general prosecutor Arta Marku, of a total of 700 compact discs.

Among the voluminous interceptions, along with Dako, it is unofficially made known that the names of other local government officials, as well as some judges and prosecutors who may also be interrogated in the course of investigations, have come out.

The Serious Crimes Court again rejected the request of one of the detainees, Altin Avdyli, nicknamed Niçja, who has been detained.

During the Vol-Vo 4 operation, 74 people were arrested, all under investigation for several offenses such as drug trafficking, falsification of official documents and illegal interference in the electoral processes.