Artists carry on protests against demolition of National Theater building
- The government and the municipality have made plans for high-rise buildings and a new theater in that area and have abandoned the historic building, where for 80 years all the institutions of Albanian culture were born and where the best Albanian artists acted many parts of international and domestic dramaturgy.
TIRANA, May 19 – A group of Albanian artists, supported by citizens of Tirana, continue to protest every day near the National Theater’s historic building, in an attempt to protect