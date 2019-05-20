CEC registers Democratic Conviction candidates for local elections among debates
Story Highlights
- These candidates’ registration was surrounded by debate because according to the Democratic Party's representative at the CEC, but also according to independent experts, the Democratic Conviction did not meet the legal registration requirements for its candidates.
TIRANA, May 20 – In Albania, the Central Election Commission approved among debates on Monday the registration of 6 candidacies for head of municipalities by the Democratic Conviction Party. These