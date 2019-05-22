Municipalities aren’t paying social security to employees
Story Highlights
- “If a municipality can not pay social security, the finance experts have dropped the bells that the municipality is in danger of real bankruptcy,” argues renowned economist Arben Malaj who is also a former finance minister.
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 19- Through an information request by business and economy magazine Monitor, the General Directorate of Taxation (GDT) provided a list where all municipalities and former former communal centers