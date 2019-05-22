Municipalities aren’t paying social security to employees

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 22, 2019 13:54

Municipalities aren’t paying social security to employees

Story Highlights

  • “If a municipality can not pay social security, the finance experts have dropped the bells that the municipality is in danger of real bankruptcy,” argues renowned economist Arben Malaj who is also a former finance minister.

Related Articles

TIRANA, May 19- Through an information request by business and economy magazine Monitor, the General Directorate of Taxation (GDT) provided a list where all municipalities and former former communal centers

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 22, 2019 13:54

Free-to-read articles

Read More