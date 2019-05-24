PM invites opposition leader to dialogue as crisis deteriorates

TIRANA, May 22 – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama addressed on Wednesday afternoon through an open letter the head of the Democratic President Lulzim Basha, inviting him to sit together and open an unconditional dialogue.

From the start of his brief paper, made public through Facebook, Rama emphasizes that “dialogue is the only way democracy recognizes in addressing the parties’ disagreements.”

He then immediately makes it clear that he does not show sympathy towards the political strategy of the opposition, its decision to resign its mandates or the “unprecedented boycott of the elections and blackmailing the country and and its citizens that the opposition will not allow them to vote in June 30,” Rama writes.

Rama also emphasized that, in spite of this, nothing prevents him from inviting the opposition leader to sit at the dialogue table without losing time.

Rama said the dialogue cannot be hindered neither by the opposition’s extreme position nor their inability to postpone the date of the local elections, which although may become troubled, will surely take place in the date they are meant to.

“The political life does not end on June 30, so I invite Basha in an unconditional dialogue, in a case when Albania and Albanians do not deserve the deterioration of a completely meaningless political situation which is costing them so undeservedly,” Rama wrote, concluding he does not expect his invitation for dialogue to be taken seriously anyway.