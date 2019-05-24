Albanian youth remains disappointed from politics, survey finds

TIRANA, May 19 – Albania’s National Youth Network conducted a National Youth Survey across the country which found an increased disappointment from political parties, due to unemployment and corruption, while most young people claim that they do not want to participate in political activities and are ready to leave the country.

The National Youth Network and CRCA completed the “Youth in Albania 2019” survey, which conducted face to face and phone interviews of hundreds of young people in 12 districts.

Study authors claim that the main problem that young people face according to their responses is unemployment, in addition to their distrust of political parties.

The survey found that over 50 percent of young people hope they won’t need to participate in the election. Claudio Pulaha, one of the survey’s authors, claims that over 70 percent of young people think about emigration and are about to leave the country as soon as they have the opportunity to work and live in another state.

Young people have expressed in the survey that they have lost confidence in the senior administration as well as in the local government, where over 80 percent of the respondents said the municipality did not listen and did not open their doors to examine their concerns.

The national survey showed that investment for youth is highly unsatisfactory for 75 percent of youth, while the youth budget is 0.05 percent, many times less than the minimum.

The government, in turn, states that youth unemployment is at a historic minimum, and is implementing strategies for addressing youth problems and covering their problems with budgets, both in high schools and universities.