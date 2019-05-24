National Centre for Missing Children: “Every three days a child goes missing in Albania”

TIRANA, May 21 – According to the National Centre for Missing Children, every three days a child is lost in Albania.

On May 17, on the International Child Helpline Day, in protest and to raise awareness of the dangers faced by children, the NCMC, together with parents, activists and other children’s organizations, surrounded the prime minister’s office and the parliament.

Altin Hazizaj, Director of CRCA / ECPAT, part of which is also the National Center for Missing Children, said the chain of people had come in front of these political buildings to remind them they shouldn’t forget about lost children.

“Children in Albania continue to be prey to insecurity, trafficking, abuse and kidnapping by sexual predators! The Government and the Assembly must urgently approve changes to the Criminal Code on Child Protection,” Hazizaj said.

According to police data, in the last three years 365 children have been lost, out of which 258

girls and 107 boys. 353 of them were found and returned to families. As the protest took place, 12 children went missing, still unlocated from the police.

Some children are kidnapped by people close to them, others are trafficked and some escape due to neglect, violence or discrimination at the hands of a family member. All of these children are in danger of criminal groups or sexual predators, the center reported.

The National Center for Missing Children announced that the National Helpline for Missing Children in Albania also offers psychological counseling and free information for all children and adolescents in need, those abused during difficult times and thinking of leaving from their family.