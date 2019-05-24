International Puppet Fest returns in Tirana

TIRANA, May 23- The second edition of the International Puppet Festival returns to the Metropol Theater scene on May 25 to June 1. Troops with a long tradition in this theater genre such as China, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Israel, and England, will entertaining both children and all age groups. Albania is represented with two shows “Where the mountain meet the moon” written by Grace Lin, and the musical show “Goodwill” by Elona Hyseni.

This second edition is organised by Tirana’s Metropol Theater in cooperation with Klau’s Film Association. Armela Demaj who is Artistic Director at Metropol Theater said that a second edition which includes international troops is brought for the public follow last year’s success, where the shows were organized in two different locations within the Metropol Theater and at the Skanderbeg Square. One of the festival organizers explained how the selection of works was done and the plays chosen to be performed are so different from one-another, both from the content and techniques. Director Klajdi Ymeri said this confrontation serves not only to the public but also to the artists.

Some of the representative performances during the festival are “Where the mountain meets the moon,” “Twisting the tail” from Israel, “Catching the puppets” from Mexico, “Ugly duckling” from Poland, “Spring Beauties” from China, “Bravo, Bravissimo!” from Italy, “Time Game” by Spanish writer David Zuazola, “The mirror” from England etc.. The troops will stage two performances each, one during the morning at the Metropol Theater and the other every evening at Skanderbeg Square.