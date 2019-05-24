Qerimaj’s “Arch of Triumph”

TIRANA, May 23- The “Arch of Triumph of Qerimaj” is a concert that was held in Tirana’s Amphitheater yesterday, and it was a cultural event that brought together nine artists from the renowned Qerimaj family, to whom French musicians that have performed the “Gladiator” film’s soundtrack joined. It was a festive concert that brought together three generations of the Qerimaj family on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of birth to musical dynasty’s father, Ethem Qerimaj.

Renowned composer and Ethem’s son, Fatos Qerimaj, said on Tuesday that they will introduce instrumentalists to the Albanian public. The 85th anniversary of his father was paid special attention to, so it would make him [Ethem] happy with an evening on his triumphant career. That is why, Fatos said, the title “Arch of Triumph” was given to the concert an abstraction of his artistic career.

“We have a Tirana suite, one from the North and one from the South. The concert will include all Albanian territories,” added composer Qerimaj, while he noted that special guests at this concert will be the French instrumentalists who have been part of the realization of the “Gladiator” soundtrack.

Renowned French instrumentalist Levon Minassian, who has cooperated with Charles Aznavour, Helene Segara, Peter Gabriel, Tony Levin, Armand Amar and Sting, said he was very happy to be at this concert in Tirana. He plays the duduk, an instrument that has been part of many soundtracks he has performed in, and noted that it was very important that the instrument was even more evident in the gladiator film. The Qerimaj family and the French instrumentalists performed their best repertoire of traditional, Balkan, and European music.