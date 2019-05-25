President Meta: “Willing to revise the local elections’ date”

TIRANA, May 25 – Albanian President Ilir Meta said on Friday that he is willing to review and change the local elections’ date if both the majority and the opposition show the will to resolve the political crisis between them.

“I express my institutional readiness, in accordance with the competence given to me by the Constitution, to revise the Decree setting the date of local elections and to enact another date for their development, in accordance with the expressed will of the political parties,” Meta said through a press conference.

Given the German parliament’s statements that the local elections without the opposition’s participation will be problematic in terms of facilitating a truly democratic process, Meta wrote that the president has the responsibility to “protect political pluralism by ensuring fair competition and free and fair elections.”

Addressing Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition leader Lulzim Basha, who have been exchanging public letters with each other for two days, Meta said they should “stop public excuse essays and engage sincerely and responsibly in finding a stable solution as quickly as possible.”

At the end of his statement, Meta stated that he is willing to give up and resign as president, “if the parties also consider this element as important for a comprehensive solution.”

For two days, Rama and opposition leader Basha have been exchanging public letters between them, where Rama asked Basha for dialogue, while Basha rejected his invitations.

In these letters, Rama expressed that he is ready to establish dialogue to resolve the crisis, but that June 30 as a date for the local elections is non-negotiable.