“Onufri” Museum to implement audio guides

TIRANA, May 29- The National Iconic Museum “Onufri” in Berat introduced the digital audio guide system on April 23. The Ministry of Culture announced that the audio guide system introduces a new digital model in Albania in order to encourage similar innovative initiatives in other museums, touristic and cultural sites, enriching the tourist experience in Albania.

The tourists have the opportunity to discover the museum and its masterpieces in four different languages, Albanian, Italian, English and German. The guide covers the stories of 40 rare works, narrated within an hour and a half. The tourists will have the opportunity to explore, learn, and establish a personal relationship with the works and the museum. “Onufri” will thus be the first museum in Albania that offers such a service to its visitors, according to European standards. It is expected that the performance of the museum will increase, which will be reflected in the number of visitors, but also their evaluation for the service provided. The implementation of the Digital Audio-guide System at the National Iconic Museum “Onufri” is made with the intervention of IntoAlbania (Innovative Tourism in Albania), a project funded by USAID and Sweden in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the museum “Onufri.” A cooperation agreement was signed for the project in September 2017 with the aim of promoting the Albanian cultural heritage. French company “Orpheo” which is specialized in digitalization and services offered in museums all over the world, is the technological partner.