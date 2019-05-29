Xhubleta, a forgotten treasure of cultural identity

TIRANA, May 27- Historian Jaho Brahaj has written how the traditional clothing xhubleta is itself an exhibition with cult and mythological symbols of our culture and our national cultural identity. He wonders whether any of our statesmen will ever design and fill the dossier to suggest UNESCO that xhubleta be included in the Assets of Humanity classification.

In the picture shown here is the prapanik (backward) of the narrow xhubleta, inherited and worked though generations by the women of the Drini shores, the area of ​​Puka and Lekbibaj. It is called prapanik due to the position where the clothing was held, that is on the back of the body, in contrast to the paranik (forward). The prapanik hanging on a colorful line of cloth that hangs beneath Kërdhokllë, also part of the narrow Xhubleta. It is called the narrow xhubleta because it differs from the xhubleta of Malësi e Madhe in some constituent elements, but also additional elements that the latter does not have.

The constituent elements of this typology are indicative of the form distinctions, the richness of symbolism, indications of its longevity. It is thought that Xhubleta is a garment of an about 4000-year-old origin, inherited by Albanians during its development. Xhubleta in all its constituent elements preserves and reveals ornamental cult elements and mythical contents from our spiritual heritage, graphically presented with hues and perfect artistic components. However, the narrow xhubleta is unfortunately disappearing, with very rare preserved specimens.