Head of Albanian Trade Protection: “Business is stronger than a corrupt state”

TIRANA, May 27 – The Head of the Association for the Protection of Traders and Albanian Trade Nikollaq Neranxi called on all Albanian entrepreneurs and business owners alike to meet in the face of the economic decline threatening the country.

“The situation we are going through is critical. The decline in consumption as a result of the increasing poverty is getting worse by the day, as well as the massive departure of Albanians, has brought the honest, formal business that is not a customer of power to fight for survival,” Neranxi wrote in his article.

What further deepens the problem, Neranxi says, is the state’s inclination to act as a fine-giver, while business owners have nowhere to complain regarding these inconsistencies because there is no court to complain to.

“The Constitutional Court and the High Court do not work! In these extreme conditions, we as entrepreneurs need to unite and make decisions, even extreme, to save our work that we created with sweat and which is seeking to destroy us deliberately! Our strength is greater than the intrigues of power over us,” Neranxi concluded.