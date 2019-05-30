An exhibition from little artists

TIRANA, May 29- An exhibition titled “Akuarium” was opened yesterday at the Tirana Youth Center within the framework of June 1, known as the International Children’s Day. This exhibition of about 100 paintings comes as one of the first activities dedicated to this day. Painter Ila Selo who is curator and organizer of the exhibition said that “Akuarium” introduces works made by children, which is of great importance on the eve of June 1st. She said she has done many exhibitions before, but not like this one because she had to do with small artists.

“Little ones only in age, because they are bigger than anyone. Because their mind is open, since their sincerity is free and the world they create is greater. It is a pleasure to work with them and to give them directions to move forward. They have a soul full of colors and full emotions. They love art, they love painting,” said Selo.

What prompted her to open this exhibition, despite the work and dedication made for the children’s festival, was the fact that this exhibition is worthy of attention. Selo said the title “Akuarium” was given because all the kids painted mostly fish. Thus Selo made the exhibition to spread, according to her a great message, that adults and parents should not let their children be confined in thoughts, tablets, computers, and cell phones. Apart from the books, a special wont and sensation is art. Her message as an organizer is that children are sent where they feel as themselves.

“Do not seal them [the children] like fish in the aquarium. The world is more beautiful when their voices are heard, where they paint everything in glowing colors,” said Selo. She added that colors are psychologically soothing to the mind and human soul, accompanied by humor and love. She urged that parents should not be reminded only on this day to provide their children the proper attention. Parents should make their children depended on tech and claim they are disobedient, because they can obedient and happy if appreciated with honesty. This exhibition will remain open for three days only.