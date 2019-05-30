“Street Art” to transform Patos

TIRANA, May 30- The traditional elements of the town Patos will be displayed in the wall paintings of ten artists from all over the world. The oil wells, olive groves and greenery of the area will be shown in the work of the painters who aim to turn Patos into an ecological town. Six wall paintings are being drawn on the facades of the main buildings in this industrial town.

All generations can find themselves in these images, which will accompany for a long time both residents and tourists who will travel to this town. Some of the ideas where the artists are focusing will be a grandmother accompanying her niece, the filter between two lovers, the city landscape, the spring flowers and a girl between them, and the dreams of children which have traveled and will travel between these buildings. Festival curator Helidon Haliti and city Mayor Rajmonda Balili said that this initiative aims to be a good omen for increasing the number of tourists in the area. Haliti said that the artists who have made the paintings are recognized worldwide. This medium is special for tourists who have their maps and follow them.

“Tomorrow will show more, that this is a project that does not end here, as it has just begun. Albania is extremely beautiful in terms of landscaping, but we are adapting its architecture. I am extremely pleased with the landscape,” said Haliti.

Participants in the “Street art” international festival include artists from Argentina, Spain, Greece, Mexico and Germany. Mayor Balili said interventions in the infrastructure of the apartments to refresh the facades of the building in the main part of the city were made, “but with this kind of project we aim to bring vibrancy to the city, giving all the colors that will symbolize the colors of the city, at the same time there will be some special symbols, which the city has in its history.” The wall paintings will end on June 4th.