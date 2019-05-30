Editorial: Twice recommended, destination and travel speed still unclear
- The report can and rightfully should reach the conclusion that accession negotiations need to be opened while being at the same time analytical and outspoken about the serious deficiencies in each sector. The incoming new Commission should reconsider the legitimacy, authority and relevance of these reports by introducing the need to be more critical and more realistic and to be more vocal about pending issues when it comes to the basic of state functionality.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The European Commission as expected recommended unconditionally the opening of accession negotiations with both the Republic of Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia. It has been