Editorial: Organized crime at the heart of the political modus operandi
- However the standing majority is more concerned about the leaks as a break in the procedure of conserving the investigation privacy than about the evidencing of the crime itself. The leak that identifies and sheds lights over these links between crime and politics is in the interest of the public and therefore cannot be intimidated with the rhetoric of punishing those who made it happen.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The communications interceptions published by the German media Bild shed light over an intricate network of links between organized crime and politics that function with clockwork precision.