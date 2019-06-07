Montenegrin police arrests three for trafficking Albanian-origin cannabis

TIRANA, June 7 – Three people from Podgorica were arrested on Thursday, charged with trafficking 285 kg of marijuana suspected of coming from Albania, the Montenegrin Police Directorate announced.

Police said that “in the territory of the Tuz Municipality there were seized four bags mounting to 258 kg of narcotics suspected as cannabis, which were found inside a van after having passed by means of sailing through the Shkodra Lake, from Albania to Montenegro, for the purpose of distributing it to the territory of the country.”

Montenegrin citizens Srgjan Singjelić, 37 years old, Savo Vukcevic 24 and Ratko Shushkavcevic 26, were all born and residing in Podgorica.

Investigations so far point to the narcotics having been trafficked from Albania to Montenegro through the Shkodra lake, a common route for drug traffickers in the country’s north.