President says local elections will be cancelled

TIRANA, June 8 – Albanian President Ilir Meta announced on Saturday his decision to postpone the June 30 local elections, shortly before the launch of the opposition’s eighth protest seeking the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and the establishment of a caretaker government which can facilitate early elections.

Meta only announced the cancelation of the decree by which he had announced June 30 as a local elections date, explaining that “on Monday, June 10, the Institution of the President of the Republic will publicly make known all exhaustive constitutional, legal and logical arguments that led to this decision.”

In a statement distributed by his office, Meta explains the reasons for his decision, according to which it came as a result of “deep concern about the critical situation created in the country as a result of each side not reflecting.”

“Free and fair elections are the main Copenhagen criterion and under the current conditions, for the lack of accountability of both sides, we are heading towards one party elections. In this way, any opportunities for opening membership negotiations with the European Union are undermined, the image as a NATO member country is undermined and the OSCE chairmanship for 2020 is attacked,” Meta wrote.

In his statement, the president invites “all responsible local and international actors to unite constructive contributions to the urgent resettlement of irreplaceable political dialogue and to find a quick solution that serves the European future of Albania.”

Speaking from an electoral meeting in Berat, Rama described Meta’s decision as wrong and said that the elections will be held on June 30.

Rama stated that “I also expected this and it is nothing else but the completion of a circle of a plan made a long time ago for one reason, for the reason that what is sought is not election postponement, but this government’s seizure and the burial of the justice reform.”

Meanwhile, from the protest organized in front of the government’s headquarters, Democratic leader Lulzim Basha stated that the decision to cancel the June 30 elections is, according to him, “the first proof of our united force, but only a small step forward. We will continue this battle to victory.”