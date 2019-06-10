Development prospects of an Albanian capital market
Story Highlights
- Standards will be set for fit and proper of influential shareholders, administrators, members of the supervisory board, other key persons, and also for the best interest of investors excluding preferential treatment, and confidentiality over investor information.
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 10- The Ministry of Finance and Economy Mirela Denaj, has issued a draft bill on capital markets for consultation, opening the way for comments and finalizing new foundations