Editorial: Albania’s crisis: End this battle now to win all future ones
- It is only the domestic actors who are fully aware and knowledgeable about the inside out details of the context in Albania, about the enormous risks that instability due to lack of real elections with real alternatives can bring. International institutions and actors, used to their different context, may rightfully in their mindset insist on following the procedures of democracy. However Albanians know they should seek a solution that is in line with the essence of democracy.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The wise and often misunderstood Albanian diplomat and politician, Mit’hat Frasheri, wrote confidently almost a hundred years ago that “Albanians will win all the battles that the