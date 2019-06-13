Only 17 percent of Albanian youth trusts parliament, study finds

TIRANA, June 13 – The Civic Resistance commissioned by Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Albania Office, conducted a National Survey on the Attitudes and Issues of Young People on the Political System, finding that the youth of Albania see themselves distanced from the parties, where the vast majority (80 percent) of them are neither members nor activists of a political party.

The study included 1,200 survey respondents of the age group 18-30 years old, from May 7th to 31st of May 2019 and extended in the country’s 61 districts. Among others, the study also found that this lack of engagement is also explained by the fact that only a small part of them (17 percent) trust in political parties.

This survey aimed to bring some new data about the attitudes of Albanian youth on political system, political parties, their perceptions and trust on politics, governance and institutions. Another important aspect that this survey addressed with the upcoming local elections, is youth behavior as new voters, their views on the problems Albania is facing and the level of trust they have on new and old leaders of the country’s political parties.

Further on, the respondent’s belief in other young people involved in politics is at really low levels. More than half of them (60 percent) do not find successful models among young people in politics. But an even bigger percentage (48 percent) find old politicians as models of success in their political careers.

Meanwhile, 45 percent of young people think that other young people in political parties imitate their leader’s model.

Although 25 percent think that young people inside the party do not bring any innovation to the system, 30 percent think that young people bring about a new political model at their respective parties.

Concerning the country’s current political situation, 85 percent of youth are not pleased with the developments, the study found. Only 17 percent of young people have confidence in the parliament as a law-making institution and 61 percent of them said they are against the parliamentary boycott.

Only 16 percent of young people believe that politics considers them. Meanwhile, 60 percent of young people have a negative opinion on the government’s policies regarding education and employment.

After graduating, young people feel insecure in the labor market. The same contingent of young people (60 percent) think that the education system in Albania does not respond to their needs. Only 33 percent of them think that education is partially linked to the labor market in Albania.

Particularly important is the high percentage of youth wanting to leave the country for a better lifestyle – a staggering 70 percent, the study found. The main reasons are economic, and particularly low employment, followed by low quality education and security. Half of young people who want to emigrate prefer Western European countries.

Finally, 55 percent of young people think that Albania’s main challenges today are the economy, employment and education while 37 percent of them think that the main challenges are corruption and criminality.