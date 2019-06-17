Deadlock escalates as political sides clash on local elections’ date

TIRANA, June 16 – Albanian President Ilir Meta reiterated on Saturday that his decree canceling June 30 as the local election date is compulsory to be implemented by all. Meta’s comments came a day after the parliament passed a resolution where it considered his act as a violation of the Constitution, but Meta said that according to him the current parliament is illegitimate.

The open clash between the Socialist majority and Meta continues to thrive, with both sides replying to each other’s attacks publicly. The signature that Meta issued on the decree canceling June 30 as the date of the local elections, has led the political scene in the country towards what seems like a fierce battle.

One day after the parliament dedicated over six hours of debate towards Meta’s decision to cancel the set elections’ date as a violation of the Constitution and overcoming powers, Meta reiterated today that “the decree is in force. The decree is mandatory for everyone to enforce. Whoever wants to continue in the path of lawlessness, let them go! It’s their right. The president has the right to call on people to reflect daily.”

Further on, Meta said that those who decide to walk the road of illegitimacy will surely meet the consequences of provoking the country’s social peace and stability.

The parliament approved yesterday with 100 votes the resolution against the decree which sought reflection by the president. However, the latter made it clear that the existing parliament, with its deputies, is not legitimate.

“The president has been elected by the parliament. Of course not by this one, but by a completely legitimate parliament,” Meta said.

Meta also addressed the Central Election Commission on Saturday, requesting information on the number of mandates and the running MPs list.

The majority’s attitude to the President’s decree was compared to a coup by rhe opposition’s Democratic leader Lulzim Basha.

Rama is normally continuing with the elections’ campaign. Yesterday, he faced an attempt from opposition supporters to block the road to Librazhd. At least seven people, among whom four local Democratic Party leaders and one former MP were arrested, while sixteen others are being prosecuted.

“These actions are open political reprimands against opponents and citizens protesting against Edi Rama’s regime. They come after the banning of some 500 members and supporters of the Democratic Party over the past five months. Meanwhile over 50 supporters and members of the Democratic Party are being held in prisons. This is the balance of a repressive regime and not of a democratic European country,” Basha said.

However, Interior Minister Sandër Lleshaj responded through Twitter, saying that “Lulzim Basha is responsible for any individual who acts against the law and political freedoms in the country! Obstruction of electoral subjects and the use of explosives against them and law enforcement are criminal offenses. No one will be tolerated and whoever responds to calls for illegality will face the law!” said Lleshaj.