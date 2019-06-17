Albanian exhibition in Bulgaria

TIRANA, June 10- Within the framework of the Albanian Culture Week, organized by the Albanian Embassy in Sofia, the National History Museum opened the photo exhibition titled “Hello, my name is Tirana” in one of the main halls of Bulgaria’s National History Museum. This exhibition was opened in Sofia to introduce foreign visitors to Tirana, the almost one century-old capital city of Albania, after a marked success in Bucharest of Romania. “Hello my name is Tirana” is a photographic exhibition prepared by the National History Museum of Albania with 40 pictures of different periods of the city starting since the 1920s, when the city was declared the capital of Albania. So far, in the environments where the exhibition has been presented it has been evaluated as a special exhibition which through a panorama of 40 photographs makes the history of the capital known to anyone, both Albanians and foreigners together. The exhibition displays different aspects of the city’s infrastructure and urban development, but also of the ethno-cultural side of its people. The exhibition will remain open to the public at the Sofia museum premises in Bulgaria until June 25. During his visit to Sofia the director of the National History Museum Dr. Dorian Koci, on the occasion of opening the exhibition “Hello, my name is Tirana,” he also held an official meeting with the director of the National Historical Museum of Bulgaria, Assoc. Prof. Boni Petrunova. During this meeting, various forms of cooperation between the two museums in the future regarding the organization of exhibitions, seminars, exchanges of experiences, etc, were discussed. A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Historical Museum of Albania and the National Historical Museum of Bulgaria was also signed in the meeting. The memorandum was signed with a view to commencing active cooperation and joint work in the field of museum, archaeological research, preservation and management of intangible cultural heritage, organization of exhibitions and other events related to cultural and historical heritage.