TIRANA, June 13- Far close to Tirana is the Cape of Rodon, the place where every visitor combines the best with nature and the sea. In the northeastern part of Cape is one of the most important cultural heritage sites, Skenderbeg Castle. The Institute of Cultural Monuments has drafted the project “Restoration interventions at Skanderbeg Castle” in Cape of Rodon. The project approved by the National Restoration Council foresees conservation and restoration interventions in the constructive elements of the monument. Skanderbeg Castle is located in the northeastern part of Cape of Rodon, or as the locals call it, Cape of Muzh, and overlooks the depths of the Adriatic Sea, the Patok and Shëngjin Bay. In the northeastern part of Cape lies the Rodon Castle which dates back to the 14th century, a fortification consisting of a 100 meter-long defensive wall stretching from a Cape of Cape on the other shore.