National Theatre closes artistic season

TIRANA, June 13- Theaters have introduced their last premieres to the public. Theatrical performances have been brought on stage by different directors, where roles include well-known actors, but also new names. As this artistic season is closed for artists, they named a few issues they faced while working. According to directors and actors, the biggest disadvantage was the infrastructure of the theater halls. Under these conditions they demand that the Ministry of Culture pay closer attention to these problems and what happens to the artistic life of theaters. Actor and director Genci Fuga said that only the amphitheater is innovating with a moderate repertoire. In his reaction he says that “ArTurbina” is difficult to orient the spectator. “Which are greater deficiencies than the lack of infrastructure (theater halls)? The National Theater was closed this season,” said Fuga while adding that the Experimental Theater has been “fenced.”

Regarding expectations to the new artistic season that will start in the fall, Fuga said the task of the institutions is to make a better selection of works. He said that the Experimental National Theater “Kujtim Spahivogli” should keep the same trend, the National Theater should choose the repertoire better so the spectrum is more straightforward, and the Metropol Theater should change its actors and collaborators.

For problems with the artistic life, director Milto Kutali said that more attention is needed from the Ministry of Culture and that it should be a companion, and at the same time a pervasive caretaker to execute its work in art. Kutali also added that the ministry must definitely exercise its influence on the institutions it has as subordinate, as well as on those that are indirectly related to local theaters. There must be a link between all the theater halls in Albania, but the artistic community should also be heard about the problems they have. Director and actress Eliona Thomaraj said that the key point was that this season there was no main hall at the National Theater and that all the activity of the National Theater went to “ArTurbina.”

“So is it enough to have a theatrical show and follow it everywhere, or will the spectator take his place? It’s important to watch the theater, but it matters and where you go to watch it,” said Thomaraj. Another issue she also pressed was the absence of Albanian drama, and she urges directors to stage more Albanian literature on the theatre scenes.