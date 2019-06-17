Fatos Kongoli writer of the year in Pristina

TIRANA, June 13- Leaving is the theme that characterizes the book of Fatos Kongoli where everyone wants to escape without even knowing where. They just want to leave, and they leave. They all carry a lie within themselves. Rovena carries small lies. She calls the small and prefers not to confess. Or to confess a lot of lies without being identified with anyone.

This is how journalist Arta Marku describes the newest book “Little Liars” by writer Fatos Kongoli. For this novel, he was declared the author of the year by the Association of Kosovo Publishers during the Book Fair in Pristina. This is the second award after that in Fier in just a few months after the publication of the book. Kongoli has earlier confessed the tremendous return to the process of writing the new book “Little Liars,” which he began to write a long time before falling ill and to whom he would find the second salvation, that of the creator.

Kongoli has also spoken of the anxiety that no longer exists once after a book is finished, because whatever he may already enjoy he already has. Writing a book for the first from beginning to end no longer on paper or typewriter, but directly on the laptop (so the technology, as it admitted, had changed the whole process but greatly facilitated).

“Little Liars” has Alpi as its anti-hero, who confesses on his first love, disappointments, and an entire day-to-day universe where people lie about each other. “It may seem to be a tiny topic, but treated amazingly by Kongoli, with the psyche of a simple man and not with great heroes,” said Irena Toçi who is director of the publishing house “Toena”, in her promoting speech for the novel on Friday in Prishtina. The reader’s interest in Kongoli’s book made all the copies of the book be spent on the second day of the fair.

At the age of 75, translated into nearly 20 world languages, he thinks the nation’s conscience are writers and artists, not politicians. According to him, everything will be transient and forgotten, except some names from the field of letters that will be remembered at all times.

Writer Fatos Kongoli told Koha Ditore that “I’m a bit pessimistic about the role that literature can play. This is a reflection of national conscience. Let politicians shout as much as they want, but they do not comprise national conscience. They are not the national conscience, even though they have the reins of everything in their hands. The nation’s conscience are writers and artists. This is something nobody can change my mind on,” said renowned writer Kongoli.