New draft laws to combat money laundering
Story Highlights
- Albania has entered the list of countries that will be subject to a follow-up or enhanced monitoring by Moneyval due to the weaknesses that have been identified in the latest 2018 report on measures to prevent money laundering and the fight against terrorism. Albania has a year to address the problems, or it risks falling back on the gray list of countries with high risk of money laundering.
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 18- Three draft-laws that are still at the stage of discussion in parliamentary committees intend to close the paths of informality, money laundering, and terrorist financing. They come