History and Philology Faculty receives 150 new books

TIRANA, June 17- The library of the Faculty of History and Philology has been enriched with about 150 new titles. The Academy of Sciences donated it some of the most important publications of this institution in Albanian and social sciences, so that the knowledge they contain are also reached by the students of this faculty. Academician Floresha Dado who has been a professor in this institution for nearly four decades said this initiative is quite important because it has a very open vision for cooperation with the faculties of our entire country of Albania and beyond.

“There are two problems for me today. First, it is true that they are approaching a bit, since the enrichment of libraries is not done in a programmed way, because they are drawn to other problems. The second one is of great importance, as the content of libraries does not have information about people, especially students” academic Dado said.

Renowned composer and professor Vasil Tole who is also vice president of the Academy of Sciences, said it is reasonable that these publications that are donated to university libraries go through a certain filter. He said gifting books is not an issue in itself, but that the publications and donations should also have some filters, and if editions do not pass these necessary filters, then they should not be part of certain institutions.

Lili Sula who is head of the Literature Department at the Faculty of Philology, considers this a positive innovation. However, she said that libraries generally go through bureaucratic administrative procedures. The institution she works at has not yet completed a set of procedures for a fund of 100 thousand lek (820 euros) for three years. Yet, she evaluated the gifting of the new books as a multiple financial and qualitative fund for students.

Director of the Library of the Faculty Teuta Sula said that the fund has about 160 thousand new titles, however, this library needs more publications of recent years. Nevertheless, the Academy of Sciences will extend this cooperation to other national library libraries as well.