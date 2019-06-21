‘Milky Way’ at “FemArt” in Pristina

TIRANA, June 17- The “FemArt” festival launched its seventh edition in Pristina on June 10. Even during this year the festival brought together artists and activists from different countries. The festival organized various activities during the week, in addition to the performances it presented. A show titled Milky Way was performed on Saturday (June 15). Written and directed by Armand Bora, the work was performed at the stage by the renowned actress Egla Ceno. Before the show at the “Oda” theater, the actress said it was the second time that she participated in this festival, which has been going on for years. Last year she participated with the show Marsha Norman’s “Night, Mother.”

The work Milky Way has previously premiered at the Skampa theater in Elbasan. Director Armand Bora said it was part of the Survivors’ Trilogy with “They Enter Without Knocking” and “Domino.” The topic of the work is set before the 90s. This play is a mono-performance which lasts about an hour and 20 minutes, were the actress Egla Ceno tells the story of a woman who was processed just because she broke the milk bottle in the dairy line. But this she does this by passing to 33 different situations dressed with the characters of 33 personages. Unlike the other two works of this trilogy that have a traditional theater setting, the “Milky Way” displays a special experience for which Bora said there has never been done in Albania at least. The short script is based on a real story that happened before the 90s, specifically during the period of dictatorship. However, this theater show does not pretend to be documentary or museum or attempt to bring time. “More than dealing with ideological or political issues, the work deals with the relationship between people themselves, or the person with society. It tries to show what a person can do to another person. How a person’s life is taken and destroyed, and goes into comic and dramatic situations,” said Bora.

The seventh edition of “FemArt – Regional Festival for (Female) Artists” was organized by the Center for Art and Community – Artpolis, and started on June 10 in Pristina until June 16. The festival’s motto this year was “Freedom vs. Shame,” encouraging women to take ownership of their lives and decision-making, promoting a life without prejudice and judgment. Being judged and disgraced by patriarchal society in continuity, this motto aims to raise awareness and empower women regardless of ethnicity, social, racial or sexual preference. “FemArt” brought some performances and theater shows in various locations of Pristina. At the Oda theater “Queendom” from Hungary was introduced. The National Theater of Kosovo staged a performance Italy’s “Etymos” artistic troupe, with a special choreography produced by Motus. Another performance was “Kanuni i gruas” (Woman’s canon) by director Arlinda Morina, produced by Artpolis and performed by Kosovo artists in the National Library. Apart from theater, the festival also organized various discussions, concerts and other activities.