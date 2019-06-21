National Arts Gallery sings internship deal with students

TIRANA, June 20- The Ministry of Culture signed for the first time an agreement with the National Art Gallery (NAG) and the Arts University within the framework of the University Pact. Visual arts students will have the opportunity to practice various internships in this institution including in various artistic projects, in order to precede the labor market.

“Students can be included in the guide, part of the culture education program. In every exhibition that will be held in the NAG I see it valuable to include the students, or they can also learn through various workshops, as many contacts, open lectures and workshops,” said Culture Minister Elva Margariti.

Even for Kastriot Caushi who is provost to the University of Arts, this signed initiative is very positive, because to date there wasn’t any cooperation. He said it is important that an agreement in writing was signed, because generally the lack of cooperation came as a result of word-to-mouth empty promises. “I hope in the goodwill of our faculty, as I believe that the close policy is between NAG and the faculty,” added Caushi.

NAG Director Erzen Shkololli, appraised this step also to filter students in different directions. He added it is in their interest to implicate students in their educational program or in various programs that they develop with art at the gallery. There are various points that can teach students how to develop these points. And in this case, they are interested in looking at each student at what point they may develop or specialize in the future. Shkololli said he thinks this is the first step of starting a cooperation.