First Albanian school closes its doors

TIRANA, June 17- The National Museum of Education, otherwise known as the First Albanian School Museum, and the Archaeological Museum in Korca will temporarily close their activities. The reason that these two museum centers are closed for an indefinite period is related to the effects of the June 1 earthquake that hit the southeastern region. Gjergji Koki who director of the Regional Directorate of National Culture, affirmed the fact that these two museums were closed for security reasons after the earthquake hit. He explained that the specialists of the Ministry of Culture will assess the situation and what measures must be taken for these facilities. There are indications that the earthquake waves caused minor damage to facilities where the Museum of Education and Archaeology operate. The amortized buildings themselves, especially the one of the first Albanian Primary School, did not withstand the earthquake without any damages. The closure of the two museum centers in Korca is also set as a safeguard for the visitor’s life safety despite appearing that the seismic shifts have been past in the southeastern region. It is not yet known when these museum centers will resume activity, while the National Museum of Education is also in the restoration project for the amortized state of the building. The First Albanian School Museum is located in one of the most popular areas of Korca known as Pedonalja (the piedonale), opposite the “Unknown Soldier.” The museum was erected in the building where on Mar. 7, 1887, the first Albanian school known as the “Mësonjtorja” was opened, with a secular and national character. Within the museum is a photocopy of the first Albanian alphabet written by patriot Naum Veqilharxhi, and the second one from another patriot, Konstandin Kristoforidhi. On the second floor, the classroom is as unaltered as it was in the original, with the characteristic wooden banks, wall frames, and books on the benches. In its yard there is the ABC Obelisk, which has turned to the museum’s symbol. The school opened at a time when the Albanian people felt the need to have an Albanian school that would be secular and elevate the values ​​of the Albanian nation. Among the main names related to the history of the school is that of Pandeli Sotir, its first teacher and headmaster, who abandoned Istanbul with 150 primers to go to Korca. He made an essential contribution to the opening of the school, thus marking one of the most important moments of Albanian history and language. Other school leaders who left their marks are Petro Nini Luarasi, Thoma Avrami, Nuci Naci, and others.