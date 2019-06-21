An unusual cloud in Tirana’s sky

TIRANA, June 15- “Play with me” (Luaj me mua) was a special concert that featured the female choir of the National Theater of Opera, Ballet and National Ensemble (TOB) at the Skanderbeg Square. A piano placed in the square under a white cloud, awaited listeners who are passionate about Albanian and foreign songs. “Play with me” took its scene down to the square, an event organized by the Ministry of Culture within the framework of the Month of Music, a special concert where anyone could be the protagonist. The female choir of the TOB, under the conduction of Dritan Lumshi and accompanied by pianist Thanas Paskali, sang Albanian and foreign songs.