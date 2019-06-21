Underwater excavation on the Albanian coast

TIRANA, June 17- Two of the most important world institutions in the field of underwater exploration “RPM Nautical Foundation” and “INA Naval Institute” of archeology at the University of Texas, introduced their findings to public and diplomatic corps in the afternoon on June 14 at the city of Durres. These two US-led research institutes in underwater research technology are also present in the Albanian sea for 12 years, creating underwater scientific maps. The presentation was opened by the head of the UNESCO Scientific Council on world underwater assets Auron Tare, with a short history of marine research in Albania, citing in particular the efforts of Albanian archaeologists Mokom Zeqo and Neritan Ceka in their underwater exploration and the creation of the first bathyscaphe in the 70s, as an attempt to explore the history of the Albanian coasts. The “Herkules” ship that with its sophisticated technology scanned one-third of the Albanian territory by creating three dimensional maps of the sea bottom, has discovered over 41 historical relics dating back to the 6th century BC until the British ship “ HMS Volage,” which opened the scene of the famous Corfu Channel incident story in 1946. President of the RPM Nautical Foundation James Goold, who is one of the leading international figures in the field of international maritime law, also spoke on these excavations emphasizing the great importance of these discoveries not only for the maritime history of Albania, but in the Mediterranean context. In particular, James Goold reiterated the fact that in the Corfu Channel incident, Albania is innocent because the discoveries made by the US expedition clearly show that British ships have not been in the declared course but have violated the sovereignty of Albanian waters, making this incident a military provocation and not a peaceful transition. The “Herkules” ship, which has been staying for a few days at the port of Durres to assist the Albanian authorities in port scanning, will continue its search, bringing new science to the bottom of the sea and shedding light on the great importance that marine discoveries have not only for history, but also for the development of cultural tourism along our shores.