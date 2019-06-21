Children exhibit paintings at the National History Museum

TIRANA, June 16- Children from 114 countries around the world aged 5-16 years old, have displayed about 300 paintings in the “Colors for Peace” exhibition. The Sun, colorful flowers, pigeons, and full lighted homes are some of the most common symbols we see in this exhibition, which has been inaugurated at the National History Museum, where it will remain open until today. Some of the little Albanian painters tell us what their concept for peace is.

“Peace for us is very important. We must always have peace with each other.”

Renowned artist Skander Kamberi who has selected the works of these young painters across the country, said that “there is the feeling of the children of Albania even in the world, all the children bring their hearts, the land and the continents, the dove of peace, the sun and the will of tomorrow is there.”

President of “Colors for Peace” Antonio Giannelli, who is also the organizer of this initiative in Albania, said that this project has started in 2015 and to date there are 114 countries in it. The exhibition in Albania also served as the inauguration of its branch in Tirana. The project was born in Sant’Anna Park in Italy, Peace Park, where 560 children and women were killed during World War II. Every year there are different exhibitions organized worldwide, and this year is being held in Albania. The organizer of the exhibition Thanas Gega on the other hand, said that all children share the opinion as to how peace should be. “It is surprising that all children, such as those from Syria, Albanians or Argentines, all agree on this. This sensitizes everyone, because year to year it [the exhibition] is organized in different countries,” said Gega.